JetBlue Unveils New Service From New York to Guadeloupe Islands
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 14, 2019
JetBlue Airways today announced a brand-new service between New York and the Guadeloupe archipelago in the French Caribbean. Beginning February 1, 2020, roundtrip flights will operate three times per week on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP).
JetBlue’s Guadeloupe service will operate using its Airbus 320 aircraft, featuring the most legroom in coach, the airline’s award-winning service, free “Fly-Fi”, the fastest in-flight broadband internet; unlimited complimentary, name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming; and over 100 channels of SiriusXM radio, available at every seat.
“A long-time favorite getaway spot for French and other Western Europeans travelers, we can’t wait to introduce our JetBlue customers to this unique corner of the Caribbean,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue. “And as the only airline to serve Guadeloupe from the northeastern United States, JetBlue adds yet another, unique destination to our growing route map.”
Characterized by dense, tropical rainforests that blanket mountain ranges and volcanoes, vast limestone plateaus, turquoise lagoons and beautiful beaches, the two largest islands of Guadeloupe resemble butterfly wings when seen from above. The smaller islands, equally stunning in their natural wonder, are a short ferry ride from the main islands. A land of many cultural and historic influences, the Guadeloupe Islands are bound together by a rich ethnic diversity that is evident in their folklore, language, music and beliefs. Here, African, European, Indian, American and even Far Eastern traditions have co-mingled to form multi-faceted regional identity quite unlike any other.
“JetBlue’s new air service to Guadeloupe was highly anticipated by New Yorkers and Guadeloupeans,” said Ary Chalus, President of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board. “We will be celebrating the new route in New York with brand ambassador Willy Monfret and JetBlue during Pinknic—the annual rosé Pinknic and music festival July 19-20—and again when the winter inaugural flight takes off during the heat of our legendary three-month Carnival season.”
In celebration of its entry into this new and exotic destination, which will serve to expand the airline’s position in the Caribbean and Latin America, JetBlue is offering an introductory, one-way fare of $147, with seats on sale now.
