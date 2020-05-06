JetBlue’s Healthcare Hero Will Honor 100,000 Healthcare Workers
To thank healthcare workers for the tremendous work they have been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JetBlue has launched JetBlue Healthcare Hero, which will honor 100,000 healthcare workers with roundtrip flight certificates for two to any scheduled destination.
JetBlue will be donating the roundtrip flight certificates to healthcare workers throughout the Mount Sinai Health System, including their Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses, as well as at NYC Health + Hospitals.
From May 6 to May 15, JetBlue customers can nominate a healthcare hero to win one of 90,000 pairs of roundtrip flight certificates with a brief description of why they are nominating their healthcare workers. Eligible nominees include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, therapists, social workers, public health administrators, etc.
Additionally, JetBlue’s 23,000 crew members will receive roundtrip flight certificates to personally thank the healthcare heroes in their lives.
Because JetBlue can award only 100,000 healthcare workers with roundtrip flight certificates, JetBlue will also show their gratitude by taking part in the Clap Because We Care movement by sending a three aircraft, low altitude flyover salute above New York City tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST. The three planes sport New York-themed liveries to show support to New York City, which has been the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
JetBlue has been very proactive in the fight against COVID-19. The airline has flown over 1,400 medical professionals to infected hotspots in the country, donated one million TrueBlue points to transport Red Cross personnel and disaster relief volunteers and donated a plethora of supplies, including disposable CPAP devices, cots and blankets, personal protective equipment, food and books. The carrier was also the first airline to require all passengers to wear face masks to reduce the spread of the virus.
