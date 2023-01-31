Kansas City to Open First New Airport Terminal in 50 Years
January 31, 2023
February 28 will mark the official opening of Kansas City’s new one-million-square-foot terminal. The Kansas City Terminal (MCI) will be one of the most inclusive in the U.S.
“For the last four years the project team has worked diligently to keep the new terminal on schedule and on budget,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation, in a statement. “As we approach the finish line, I can’t help but thank the stakeholders who’ve contributed greatly and the residents of the entire region for their ongoing support.”
With features including a sensory room, all-gender restrooms with adult-sized changing tables, and an "airplane simulation room" enabling travelers to practice going through security and boarding a real aircraft, the terminal is setting new accessibility and inclusiveness industry standards.
The contemporary terminal features commissioned art from 28 international, regional and local artists. Aiming for LEED Gold certification, the terminal is designed to provide ample natural light, with maximized window-to-wall ratio and use of natural elements wherever possible. External windows are designed to reduce glare, and parking garages are powered by solar panels.
The facility includes an expanded parking lot with 6,100 spaces, 15 family restrooms, 10 dedicated infant feeding rooms, a family play zone, indoor/outdoor pet relief areas, meeting spaces, all-glass passenger jet bridges and more.
Dining options unique to the region include Stockyards Brewing, Urban Café, Bo Lings and Meat Mitch. Local musicians will provide live music in an outdoor courtyard connected to the arrivals level.
“We’re thrilled to usher in a new era of air travel for the Kansas City community as the new terminal brings remarkable upgrades and enhancements for travelers and employees who work at the airport,” said Steve Sisneros, vice president of airport affairs at Southwest Airlines.
“As the airline with the most flights from Kansas City, we’re looking forward to connecting travelers to the people and places important in their lives through the world-class facilities that will soon serve as the region’s new front door. We appreciate the dedication and partnership of the Kansas City Aviation Department and the vision of Kansas City to build a terminal the city can be proud of for decades to come.”
On Tuesday, February 28 at 1 a.m. CST, flights will switch from the existing horseshoe terminal to the new terminal.
“With thousands of global visitors coming to KC in the next few years to experience the NFL Draft, 2026 FIFA World Cup and more, the new MCI terminal will elevate the region’s first and last impression for travelers as they come through the KC Heartland,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO at the Kansas City Area Development Council. “This state-of-the-art terminal boasts inclusive spaces and extensive upgrades, which will support our ongoing efforts to attract new business and talent to the region.”
