Key West Airport Adopts Disinfecting Robot to Fight COVID-19
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz December 10, 2020
A robot with the capability of killing the coronavirus with UV light will begin patrolling Key West International Airport after hours beginning Tuesday, December 15.
The Key West International Airport is one of the first in the United States to adopt one of these robots, which provides non-chemical disinfection developed by UVD Robots.
The robot emits a high-intensity ultraviolet UV-C wavelength light that kills pathogens in the air and on surfaces, one of those being the coronavirus.
The robot itself is nearly six feet tall and weighs over 300 pounds. It will move around the airport and autonomously disinfect everything. A human operator will be there to make sure people are away from the spaces the robot will disinfect and will monitor the robot’s progress on a smart tablet. In only 2.5 hours, the robot will be able to disinfect the entire airport’s interior spaces.
The airport personnel and passengers will still be required to wear masks, social distance and disinfect themselves and other surfaces as needed.
Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Keys’ Monroe County, said, “Passengers should know that as they travel to Key West International Airport and utilize the facilities here, we’ve made every effort possible against COVID-19 to protect passengers’ safety. And now, with the ultraviolet light robot that we have here, we’ll be able to step that up even another notch.”
For more information, please visit EYW.com.
For more information on Key West, Florida Keys
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS