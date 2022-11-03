Key West Airport Begins $100 Million Expansion
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 03, 2022
Key West International Airport celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the beginning of its $100-million expansion on Wednesday.
The Concourse A terminal expansion is expected to take two and a half years to complete. It will improve the airport’s service and operational flexibility, featuring just under 50,000 square feet of space with a departure area, additional baggage and concession areas, restrooms, support areas and an upgraded security checkpoint. Additionally, the expansion will allow for seven passenger boarding jet bridges.
Concourse A will be made accessible to the rest of the airport via an extended pedestrian bridge.
The Key West International Airport currently supports six airlines: Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, Silver and United, each with daily nonstop flights between the destination and other cities.
State and local officials gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, including Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Director of Airports Richard Strickland.
The new upgrade was expected to begin construction in September, two months ago, according to the airport’s initial announcement.
