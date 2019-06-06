KLM Launches Direct Flights from Amsterdam to Las Vegas
Airlines & Airports June 06, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol looking for a nonconventional getaway can now book a direct flight to the Entertainment Capital of the World. —Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines began operating flights to Las Vegas (LAS) in the United States today. KLM will operate three flights weekly between Amsterdam and this new destination in the southwestern United States. Flights will be operated with B787-9 (Dreamliner) equipment, seating 294 passengers a flight.
“Las Vegas will become KLM’s 18th North Atlantic destination to be served directly. Including Las Vegas as KLM’s latest destination will offer our customers even more flight connections to and from the west coast of America,” said KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers.
“We are so pleased to welcome such an esteemed airline as KLM and these new nonstop flights from Amsterdam,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation for McCarran International Airport. “With its extensive global network and SkyTeam partners, KLM will make Las Vegas more accessible to the world.
“Las Vegas is widely known as the Entertainment Capital of the World and it’s a reputation that is well-deserved,” said Steve Hill, president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). “Whether traveling to the destination for business or leisure, visitors can expect world-class hospitality and experiences. We look forward to sharing Las Vegas’ unique offerings with guests traveling on KLM’s new direct service and are confident this partnership will pave the way for tremendous opportunities in the future.”
Starting today, KLM will offer service between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Las Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays. The Boeing 787-9 flights will offer 30 seats in World Business Class seats, 45 in Economy Comfort Class and 219 in Economy Class. A third weekly flight will be launched on Tuesdays starting July 2, 2019. The flight schedule will be as follows:
—KL0635 will depart from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at 2:15 p.m. local time in Las Vegas at McCarran International.
—KL0636 will leave Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. local time and arrive the next day at 11:05 a.m. in Amsterdam at Schiphol.
The new KLM flights will extend Air France-KLM’s transatlantic network and strengthen its joint venture portfolio with Delta Airlines.
For more information about KLM, please visit KLM.com, KLM Newsroom, Facebook, Twitter and the KLM Blog.
SOURCE: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines press release.
For more information on Las Vegas, Amsterdam
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS