Labor Day Holiday Expected to Break Air Travel Record
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 20, 2019
Industry trade organization Airlines for America (A4A) announced it expects a record 17.5 million passengers to travel on U.S. airlines worldwide during the week-long Labor Day travel period.
The Labor Day travel period extends from August 28 through September 3 and will see a four-percent increase from the 16.9 million passengers estimated to have flown during the same holiday stretch last year.
The A4A projections revealed airlines are expected to carry an average of 2.51 million passengers per day during the week-long travel rush, with August 30 forecasted to be the busiest day of the period.
“With fares at historic lows and customer satisfaction at historic highs, travelers continue to take to the skies in record numbers,” A4A Vice President John Heimlich said in a statement.
In addition to the 2.98 million passengers flying aboard U.S. carriers on August 30, A4A said August 29 would be the second busiest day with 2.82 million passengers and Labor Day itself will round out the top three with 2.71 million passengers.
Despite the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, U.S. airlines are adding 109,000 seats per day to their schedules to accommodate the additional 95,000 daily passengers expected during the Labor Day travel period.
