Las Vegas Airport Debuts PPE Vending Machines
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 15, 2020
Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport has become the first airport in the U.S. to install vending machines specifically designed to sell personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes.
According to CNN, travelers passing through LAS will have access to as many as three PPE vending machines from California-based vending machine operator Prepango.
Two are located on either side of the Terminal 1 ticketing area, and the third can be found near the TSA checkpoint in Terminal 3.
Hand sanitizer will set passengers back anywhere from $4.25 to $6.50 while a 10-pack of wipes costs $5.25. Travelers can also purchase a four-pack of gloves for $4.50, a reusable cloth mask for $14.50 and a KN95 disposable mask for $8.25, among other items.
"The whole world is going through behavioral modification and learning new habits, so it's not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel," airport spokeswoman Christine Crews told CNN.
A new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. LAS was the first airport to install PPE vending machines from which travelers can purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer. These machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/1suaVel412— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 14, 2020
With airlines and some airports such as Denver and LAX requiring passengers to wear face-coverings, USA Today reports that Oklahoma's Tulsa International Airport has added masks to existing vending machines while other airports across the country are beginning to sell PPE in their retail stores.
For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS