Las Vegas Airport Debuts PPE Vending Machines

McCarran International Airport
PHOTO: McCarran International Airport. (photo via yoko_ken_chan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport has become the first airport in the U.S. to install vending machines specifically designed to sell personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes.

According to CNN, travelers passing through LAS will have access to as many as three PPE vending machines from California-based vending machine operator Prepango.

Two are located on either side of the Terminal 1 ticketing area, and the third can be found near the TSA checkpoint in Terminal 3.

Hand sanitizer will set passengers back anywhere from $4.25 to $6.50 while a 10-pack of wipes costs $5.25. Travelers can also purchase a four-pack of gloves for $4.50, a reusable cloth mask for $14.50 and a KN95 disposable mask for $8.25, among other items.

"The whole world is going through behavioral modification and learning new habits, so it's not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel," airport spokeswoman Christine Crews told CNN.

With airlines and some airports such as Denver and LAX requiring passengers to wear face-coverings, USA Today reports that Oklahoma's Tulsa International Airport has added masks to existing vending machines while other airports across the country are beginning to sell PPE in their retail stores.

