Los Cabos Airport Is World's Second to Receive ACI Health Accreditation
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 19, 2020
Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI Latin America and the Caribbean have recognized Mexico's Los Cabos International Airport for its commitment to the health and safety of passengers, staff and the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport is just the second in the world and the first in Latin American and the Caribbean to achieve ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA).
The newly launched AHA program, which has been endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), seeks to set consistent health and safety standards for airports around the world to combat the spread of COVID-19 and ensure peace of mind for the traveling public.
The airport's AHA label recognizes efforts across multiple areas, including cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing where possible, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.
"Airports in Latin America and the Caribbean have acted quickly to this crisis adapting their procedures to the ICAO CART Recommendations and industry best practices. The ACI Airport Health Accreditation gives airports the opportunity to demonstrate to the traveling public and governments that the measures implemented are consistent with globally recognized standards," Director General of ACI-LAC, Rafael Echevarne said in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement.
"The impact of the COVID Pandemic has been devastating to our economies and the reactivation of air transport is key for the economic recovery of our region. The AHA program will contribute to restoring confidence in air travel," added Echevarne. "We congratulate Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) and Los Cabos International Airport for being the first airport in the region to be accredited in the Airport Health Accreditation program which demonstrates the commitment of GAP to the health and safety of passengers, employees and the public."
With strict health and safety protocols in place to limit exposure to and the spread of COVID-19, Los Cabos began welcoming back international tourists earlier this summer.
