Man Arrested After Making Fake Security Threat on Alaska Airlines
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 24, 2021
One man was arrested Saturday after making what turned out to be a fake security threat on an Alaska Airlines flight.
The incident happened at Seattle-Tacoma Airport on a flight that was scheduled to depart for Ketchikan, Alaska. The man was causing a disturbance on the plane prior to being removed and then making the false threat.
A spokesperson with the Port of Seattle told KOMO television that all passengers were evacuated from the flight and the plane was moved to a secure location at the airport to be inspected out of an abundance of caution.
Alaska Airlines released the following statement on Saturday.
“A disruptive passenger was removed from flight 65 prior to take-off this morning, after making a security threat. The male passenger was taken into custody by Port of Seattle Police in cooperation with federal law enforcement, who later determined the threat was false. The aircraft has been carefully screened and released by security. We’ve swapped aircraft and are working to get our guests on their way shortly."
All passengers have since been able to reach their destination.
