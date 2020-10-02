Last updated: 01:08 PM ET, Fri October 02 2020

Mexican President Announces Plans for New Airport in Tulum

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 02, 2020

The beach and ruins of the Maya civilization in Tulum
PHOTO: The beach and ruins of the Maya civilization in Tulum. (photo via SL_Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the country would build an airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

According to The Riviera Maya Times, Lopez Obrador said the decision to build the new airport would help stimulate the economy, which has been devastated by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

You May Also Like

San Miguel Finding Romance in San Miguel de Allende Destination & Tourism

Travel savings, budget, money. gallery icon Top Travel Offers for October 2020 Features & Advice

Riviera Nayarit Riviera Nayarit Hosts a Discussion on the Future of Tourism Destination & Tourism

Mexico, Chichen Itzá, Yucatán. Mayan pyramid of Kukulcan El Castillo Mexico’s Yucatan State Strategically Reopens Its... Destination & Tourism

Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa Palladium Hotel Group Continues to Promote Safe Traveling Hotel & Resort

While no start date or anticipated cost was announced, the Mexican president’s announcement caught officials in Quintana Roo off guard, as Tourism Minister Marisol Vanegas revealed she had no previous knowledge of plans to build an airport in Tulum.

“I anticipate that the new Tulum airport will be built, and the section from Tulum to Escarcega will be completed to serve as transportation from Palenque to the Gulf,” Lopez Obrador said in a statement. “The project is moving forward. We are going to explain everything so that Quintana Roo is going to have a lot of booms.”

Fonatur representative for Quintana Roo, Raul Bermudez, previously announced federal authorities were considering the construction of two new international airports as part of the Maya Train project.

Lopez Obrador’s announcement comes 10 years after former president Felipe Calderon announced the country would build an airport in Tulum, but the project never came to fruition.

For more information on Mexico

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Planes at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut

Airline Ancillary Revenue Down Almost 50 Percent in 2020

American Airlines to Increase Service to Key West

The Ascent of Private Jet Travel

Hawaiian Airlines Offering At-Home COVID-19 Tests

LAX Rolls Out Contactless Food and Beverage Ordering, Pick-Up

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS