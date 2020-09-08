Beaches Begin Reopening in Cancun and Other Popular Quintana Roo Destinations
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 08, 2020
Mexican officials said the northern region of Quintana Roo started its gradual reopening process for beaches with new health and safety protocols in place.
According to The Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin said approved beaches began reopening to the general public on Monday, but tourists with pre-existing medical conditions are being advised to avoid the public gatherings.
Health officials in Mexico switched the epidemiological light for the northern area of Quintana Roo to yellow from orange, which allows public beaches to reopen and increases occupancy rates for businesses.
While beaches in Tulum, Solidaridad, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, Benito Juarez, Lazaro Cardenas and Isla Mujeres are preparing to reopen, tourists and locals visiting the public spaces will no longer be permitted to bring food or alcohol.
Last month, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama and Isla Mujeres mayor Juan Carrillo Soberanis announced that when health officials in the region change the epidemiological light from orange to yellow, beaches in those cities will reopen with limitations.
The Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ) also recently announced occupancy is expected to double and reach 60 percent by the end of the year, helping restore tourism jobs in the region.
“September and October are the low occupancy months, but some hotels report more reservations than last year because travelers who couldn’t come in April, May, and June rescheduled for those dates,” CPTQ Director Dario Flota Ocampo said. “From the usual 30 percent, we are going to reach 60 percent and we will stay that way until the end of the year.”
