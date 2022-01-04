Last updated: 10:43 AM ET, Tue January 04 2022

Mexico Welcomes Over 31 Million Air Travelers Through November

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 04, 2022

Sunset view in Cancun, Mexico
Sunset view in Cancun, Mexico (photo by Eric Bowman

Mexican tourism officials announced more than 31 million international visitors arrived via airplane between January and November 2021.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques revealed that around 31.6 million international arrivals were registered through November, a 76.5 percent increase from the previous year.

In November, Marques said that 3,725,000 passengers arrived from international destinations, a 12.9 percent increase from October. American Airlines and United Airlines led the way for carriers from the United States, with the former registering 534,932 passengers and the latter totaling 452,967 travelers.

The totals for American and United reflect significant increases over the previous month.

As for how Mexico-based airlines did between January and November, Volaris and Aeromexico topped the list by combining to transport more than 6.6 million travelers, an 85 percent increase over the same period in 2020.

Last week, the Costa Maya region of Mexico’s Quintana Roo state announced it is working to bolster the tourism industry, as American Airlines launched the first-ever direct flights between the U.S. and Chetumal, connecting Miami International Airport to Chetumal International Airport.

In December, the U.S. Department of State announced it had updated its travel warning for the popular Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime. The update advises American tourists to “exercise increased caution when traveling” to popular destinations across the country.

