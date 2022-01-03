Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Mon January 03 2022

New Flights Bolstering Tourism in Mexico's Costa Maya Region

Donald Wood January 03, 2022

Mahahual beach in Quintana Roo
The Mexican-Caribbean coast at Mahahual in Quintana Roo. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / LUNAMARINA)

The Costa Maya region of Mexico’s Quintana Roo state is looking to bolster its tourism industry as airlines from the United States begin operating flights to the area.

According to the Riviera Maya News, American Airlines launched the first-ever direct flights between the U.S. and Chetumal, connecting Miami International Airport to Chetumal International Airport.

The flights between Florida and the popular Mexican Caribbean destination will last around two hours and 10 minutes and depart twice weekly, landing in Chetumal every Wednesday and Sunday.

The new direct flights from Miami will save visitors to Chetumal about four hours of travel time, as they were previously required to fly into Cancun International Airport and drive to the southern portion of Quintana Roo where the Costa Maya region can be found.

The Mexican Caribbean features several popular destinations, but most visitors stay in the northern region of the state in cities like Cancun—the second most visited city in the world—Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

For those planning a vacation to popular Costa Maya locations such as Bacalar, Chetumal and Mahahual, the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council director Dario Flota said the region offers a range of hotels, archaeological sites and crowd-free pristine beaches.

