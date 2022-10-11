Monterrey, Mexico Expands Connectivity With US
Airlines & Airports TravelPulse Staff October 11, 2022
Representatives of Mexico’s state of Nuevo Leon, Monterrey Airport and Spirit Airlines inaugurated two new routes connecting the city capital of Nuevo Leon with Austin and Houston, Texas through direct nonstop flights.
The aircraft that will operate the U.S. airline to and from Monterrey will be the A320, with a capacity of 182 seats.
Currently, Nuevo Leon has a route from Monterrey to San Antonio with the airline Viva Aerobus, and, to this day, this is the best-known route to reach Austin. With the inauguration of these routes, Monterrey becomes Spirit's only destination in Mexico. The carrier will offer two daily frequencies:
—AUS-MTY-IAH Arrives at 12:49 and leaves at 13:42
—IAH-MTY-AUS Arrives 18:21 - 19:12
With these openings, the airport has increased its international network with eight new routes during 2022: Los Angeles, Havana, Chicago, Seoul, Las Vegas, Santo Domingo, adding Austin and Houston.
Monterrey Airport has a strategic position in the country, with excellent connectivity, to position the capital city’s airport Aas the Regional HUB of Northern Mexico and Texas.
Arajet
Last week, Monterrey Airport, Arajet, and the Ministry of Tourism of Nuevo Leon welcomed the first flight from Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, becoming the first to connect the Caribbean country with the capital of the state of Nuevo Leon.
With two weekly frequencies available (Tuesday and Friday with departure from Santo Domingo at 07:15 a.m. and arrival at 11:05 a.m., and Monterrey with departure at 12:05 p.m. and arrival at 5:40 p.m.), the traveler in Monterrey will have the opportunity to have more flight options to travel and connect with the Caribbean region.
Monterrey International Airport is considered one of the most crucial air connectivity centers in Mexico derived from a wide range of international flights to Europe and the United States, so for Arajet it represents a valuable opportunity to connect more travelers from the northern region of the country, strengthen air and tourist connectivity between both capitals, strengthen the ties of cooperation and create a bridge that allows the communication and transportation of national and international travelers.
More than 10.3 million national and international passengers have used Mariano Escobedo International Airport, i.e., 43 percent more than the period from October 2021 to September this year.
During 2022, Monterrey Airport has increased its connectivity domestically and internationally, opening two domestic routes (Santa Lucia and Cozumel) and five international routes (Los Angeles, Havana, Chicago, Seoul, and Las Vegas), now adding the direct connection with Santo Domingo.
