New REAL ID Compliance Is One Year Away – Are You Prepared?
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 01, 2019
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a reminder for all travelers that REAL ID requirement and enforcement will begin October 1, 2020.
By this time next year, airline passengers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, a valid passport or U.S. military ID to go through airport security and board a plane within the country.
Southwest Pilots Warn Boeing 737 Max May Stay Grounded Until...Airlines & Airports
Barcelona Officials Working to Increase Tourist Fees AgainDestination & Tourism
Dominican Republic Officials Postpone Briefing on Tourists'...Destination & Tourism
Travelers who do not present an acceptable form of identification will not be permitted to enter the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.
DHS officials revealed that all 50 states and six territories are now REAL ID compliant.
“This is an important step in enhancing commercial aviation security and we urge travelers to ensure they have compliant documents,” DHS Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan said in a statement. “DHS is committed to working with states as they continue their efforts to issue REAL IDs to Americans.”
The DHS has been working since April to increase public attention on the upcoming deadline by displaying signs at airports, verbally advising travelers and co-hosting REAL ID events around the country.
Despite the efforts, a survey commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association revealed that 72 percent of Americans either do not have a REAL ID license or are unsure if they do. The study also found that 57 percent of respondents did not know about the October 2020 deadline.
While DHS officials have made strides informing the traveling public, there is still work left to accomplish.
Travel agents, if they haven't already, should begin discussions with their clients to ensure they are prepared for the new rules in 2020.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS