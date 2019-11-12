Last updated: 03:53 PM ET, Tue November 12 2019

Norwegian Air Launching 2020 Flights From Midwest to Europe From $209

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 12, 2019

Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner
PHOTO: Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (photo via Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Norwegian Air is launching nonstop flights from Chicago to Paris and Rome and from Denver to Rome starting from only $209 one-way next year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Norway-based low-cost carrier, which already operates flights from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Barcelona and London, will launch service between the Windy City and Paris starting May 1 through October 24, 2020. The flights will operate five times per week.

Meanwhile, nonstop flights from Chicago to Rome will operate four times a week between June 2 and October 19, 2020.

One-way fares for the seasonal flights will start at $209.90, including taxes. A one-way economy ticket to Rome will cost $209.90 while a one-way ticket to Paris will start at $219.90. One-way premium class tickets will cost $629.90 for Chicago-Paris and $779.90 for Chicago-Rome.

Norwegian's new Denver-Rome route will begin even earlier, operating from April to October 2020, with one-way economy fares starting at $249.90. The carrier plans to announce additional Denver routes for 2021.

Each of the new seasonal routes will be operated by Norwegian's Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring complimentary Wi-Fi for all passengers.

The announcement comes one month after Norwegian entered into a partnership with JetBlue aimed at allowing passengers flying between the U.S. and Europe to reach multiple destinations with a single booking.

