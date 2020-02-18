Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Tue February 18 2020

Norwegian Air Wants More Inroads Into US Market

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 18, 2020

Norwegian, Air, plane
PHOTO: Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (photo via MatusDuda / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Norwegian Airlines, making inroads in the U.S. as a budget carrier for international flights, is looking to expand in the market by introducing a credit card for frequent fliers.

The Norwegian Reward World Mastercard is issued by Synchrony Bank.

According to Forbes, the loyalty card will have the following benefits.

– No annual fee

– No foreign transaction fee

– Earn 2% back in CashPoints on Norwegian purchases

– Earn 2% back in CashPoints on dining and grocery purchases

– Earn 1% back in CashPoints on all other purchases

– Earn $50 in CashPoints after $500 in spend within the first three months of opening an account (equal to approximately 465 CashPoints, based on the conversion rate between USD and Norwegian Krone)

– Anniversary bonus of $100 in CashPoints after $20,000 in spend each calendar year (worth about 930 CashPoints, based on the conversion rate between USD and Norwegian Krone)

Priority boarding

– Access to Mastercard Global Service, a free 24-hour telephone assistance line

– Mastercard ID Theft Protection

– A 15% discount on Airport Meet and Greet Services through Mastercard Airport Concierge

According to Forbes, Norwegian’s CashPoints are a digital currency with a value equal to the Norwegian Krone, meaning one CashPoint equals one Krone. The number of CashPoints earned per U.S. dollar is dependent upon the currency conversion rate on the day the CashPoints are earned.

