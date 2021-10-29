Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Fri October 29 2021

Number of Flights to Hawaii Increases Ahead of Holiday Season

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz October 29, 2021

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 aircraft on its inaugural takeoff from Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 aircraft on its inaugural takeoff from Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). (photo courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines)

Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its nonstop flights between the Hawaiian islands and the West Coast of the U.S. ahead of what is expected to become a busy holiday travel season for the state.

Service between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO) will be expanded to offer two daily flights to and from each destination. Additionally, flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Kahului, Maui (OGG) will be expanded to two daily flights to and from each destination.

The expanded service begins as early as the 18th of November for some of the routes and ends as late as January 5, 2022, to allow for New Year’s travel.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our guests with our warm hospitality as they spend this holiday season safely enjoying the islands or visiting with friends and loved ones on the mainland," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.

Earlier this week, the airline also announced it would be restarting its service between Honolulu and Australia’s Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) beginning December 13, expecting Australian travelers for the first time since March 2020.

The state of Hawaii itself is expected to once again begin allowing visitors on November 1, after it closed its borders to non-essential travel following an outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

