Hawaiian Airlines Restarting Nonstop Sydney-Honolulu Flights

Hawaiian Airlines, Airplane, aerial
Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Photo via Hawaiian Airlines)

Hawaiian Airlines today announced that it be restarting its five-times-weekly service between Australia's Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), starting December 13.

The airline has suspended the route back in March 2020 with the onset of the pandemic and the international travel restrictions that swiftly followed. The Australian authorities implemented especially strict border closures and lockdown measures, keeping Aussies at home and blocking outsiders from potentially bringing fresh infection to the country.

Nineteen months later, Australia is preparing to allow its citizens to travel abroad again, though the timetable for possible reopening of the country’s borders to foreigners is still under discussion. But, Hawaiian’s resumption of international service to the U.S. means that Australians will again be able to enjoy the signature hospitality of the islands in time for the holidays.

Hawaii, too, has maintained probably the strictest set of travel restrictions of any of the U.S. states throughout the course of the pandemic. Now recovering from a recent COVID-19 surge attributed to the Delta variant, Hawaii officials said the islands would be ready to welcome back visitors starting November 1.

While the Aloha State has yet to announce its entry requirements for foreign travelers, Hawaiian Airlines said in a press release that it’s hoping Hawaii will align its requirement with the federal government’s new international travel system. Set to take effect on November 8, the new policy will require international arrivals to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their departure for the U.S.

"We are thrilled to reconnect Hawaii and Australia nd have been encouraged by the public's response to Australia's national vaccination program, enabling the reopening of borders," said Andrew Stanbury, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines.

Flight HA451 will resume on December 13, departing HNL at 11:50 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and arriving in SYD at approximately 7:45 p.m. the following day. Starting December 15,

"Hawaii is a hugely popular holiday destination for Australians, and we know many people have been keenly waiting to take a Hawaiian vacation. We are looking forward to safely welcoming our guests back on board to enjoy the authentic hospitality we know our guests love and have missed," he added.

For more information on Hawaii, Australia

