Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Fri February 26 2021

Passenger Accidentally Discharges Pepper Spray on Plane

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 26, 2021

Personal pepper spray.
PHOTO: Personal pepper spray. (photo via Evgen_Prozhyrko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A plane preparing to take off from Florida on Monday was forced to return to the gate after a passenger accidentally discharged pepper spray.

According to FOX 4 Southwest Florida, United Airlines Flight 1061 was taxiing to the runway at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers for a journey to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
handcuffs on money

Tourists Arrested in Hawaii After Trying To Bribe Their Way...

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Attempts to Open Cabin...

Allegiant Airbus on approach to LAX

Allegiant Responds to Racial Profiling Accusation, Defends...

Travelers walking through a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Passenger Caught Smuggling Over $60K Inside Bag of Sanitary Pads

While a United spokesperson confirmed the flight returned to the gate “due to a disruptive incident involving a customer prior to take off,” a traveler on the plane named Joseph Grande revealed that a man accidentally hit the pepper spray on his keychain.

Grande said the passengers onboard felt burning in their throats and started coughing, causing major concerns during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Some travelers chose to exit the cabin and board a later flight, but United said the impacted plane was cleared to depart after a short cleanup.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson said travelers are permitted to bring one small container of mace or pepper spray in checked baggage as long as it has a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge.

When asked about the onboard incident, TSA officials admitted that security agents working the checkpoints at the Fort Myers airport missed the spray canister. As a result, the employees have undergone a refresher course to avoid similar incidents.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX

New Flight Routes Taking Off This Spring

Southwest Adds New Routes To Fresh Florida and Montana Destinations

Airline CEOs Set for White House Meeting on Carbon Footprint

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Team Up for Joint Venture Agreement

American Airlines Pilot Reportedly Sees UFO While Flying Over New Mexico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS