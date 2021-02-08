Eric Bowman | February 08, 2021 11:02 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Just Follow the Rules
It shouldn’t be this hard.
Yet, for some people, it’s still an issue.
It’s 2021. We’re nearly a full year into the global pandemic. COVID-19 has been around for over a year now, and certain rules and travel restrictions have been in place to help combat the spread.
Unfortunately, some people just can’t follow the rules set by airlines, destinations, and more.
Airlines have already kicked off more than 2,500 passengers for violating face mask policies. From unruly and drunk passengers head butting flight attendants to entire families who wouldn’t comply either. Not exactly setting the best example for your children, are you?
It’s even to the point now that people are going overboard with their PPE by wearing too much, which also violates airline policies. If the airline asks you to remove it and you don’t comply, you can expect to get booted.
And if you don’t follow the rules a destination has set, you can expect to be arrested. We’ve seen that happen a number of times in Hawaii as well as some other places too like the Cayman Islands.
Cruise lines have yet to have set sail with their newly implemented rules, but it’s almost a guarantee people will break them in some way. We saw it over in Europe during the summer when a family broke the health protocols and MSC cruises wouldn’t allow them back on the ship.
Now the TSA says that mask mandate violators will face fines up to $1,500.
Perhaps this will bring an end to those not following the simple rules put into place for travel right now.
Sadly though, there will always be naughty passengers. Have you seen any during your travels? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
COVID-19 is impacting the 2021 outlook for Spring Break travel.
Carnival shared an update on the new rules guests will have to follow when cruising returns.
Americans are placing more value on trips this year, planning to use more of their vacation days.
Official numbers show air travel in 2020 was the worst in history.
A new study founds that traveler safety concerns will diminish by the summer.
