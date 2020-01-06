Passenger Records Video of Plane's Wheel Falling Off During Takeoff
January 06, 2020
An Air Canada passenger captured frightening footage of a plane's wheel falling off during takeoff on a flight from Montreal to Bagotville, Canada on Friday.
The Air Canada Express flight operated by Jazz Aviation, which was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members at the time, was forced to burn off fuel before returning to the airport in Montreal, according to NBC News.
Fortunately, the plane landed without incident and no injuries were reported.
Jazz Aviation confirmed that "our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures." The De Havilland Canada Dash 8 is equipped with six tires.
The damaged aircraft is currently being inspected and repaired in Montreal.
"Our maintenance personnel in Montreal are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft to determine the cause and proceed with the necessary repairs," Jazz Aviation spokesperson Manon Stuart told CNN.
