Passenger With No Ticket Gets Removed From Delta Flight
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2019
How this happened remains a mystery, but a woman was able to get through security without a ticket on Saturday – and actually board a Delta Air Lines flight without the ticket or boarding pass before being removed.
The incident happened at Orlando International Airport aboard Flight 1516. As a precaution, everyone already on the plane was taken off and had to be screened by security again before taking off for Atlanta.
The flight was scheduled to leave at 10:20 a.m. and didn’t leave until 1:13 p.m.
“Delta apologizes to customers of flight 1516 for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft,” the company said in a statement Saturday night.
Orlando Police was called to the airport regarding a “suspicious person” but the woman had already been escorted off the plane by Delta representatives.
“Delta representatives asked a female passenger who was sitting in someone else’s seat to produce a boarding pass in which she could not,” Orlando PD said in a statement, noting that the woman also said she could not produce identification.
“Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well,” the airline said in its statement. “Safety and security is always our top priority.
The woman was not arrested. She was escorted outside and put on a shuttle to exit the airport property.
