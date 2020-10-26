Passengers, Crew Safe After Plane Skids Off Runway
An American Airlines regional jet skidded off a runway in the Bahamas on Saturday,
According to WSVN.com, American Eagle Flight AA4194 suffered a “runway excursion” as it landed on Runway 06 of Grand Bahama Airport in Freeport at just after 12:30 p.m. local time.
The Envoy Air Embraer ERJ-145LR was operated by American Eagle service as it flew from Miami International Airport to the Bahamas with 25 passengers and three crew members on board.
An American Airlines spokesperson told WSVN the aircraft experienced trouble with the main landing gear, but everyone on the flight was able to disembark safely and no serious injuries were reported.
As a result of the incident, all of the plane’s subsequent flights were canceled so repairs and a safety inspection could be conducted.
