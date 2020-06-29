Passengers Now Required to Fill Out Health Form to Fly
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 29, 2020
A White House meeting with Vice President Mike Pence last week produced no definitive answer as to whether the airlines or the government are responsible for mandatory temperature checks before flying.
The apparent compromise won’t make passengers any happier because now the responsibility is on you.
Airlines for America (A4A), the trade group that represents the major U.S. airlines, said Monday that passengers will now be required to complete a health acknowledgment form during check-in for a flight. The requirement is for all passengers, and anyone that refuses runs the risk of being declared unfit to travel.
"Health assessments prior to air travel are just one more important measure in our multi-layered approach to help mitigate the transmission of COVID to passengers and employees," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio in a statement. "We want passengers to know that this is another change they should expect the next time they fly."
The airlines want mandatory temperature checks but they want the government to do it, specifically the Transportation Security Administration.
The health form acknowledgment encourages passengers to evaluate their own health before traveling and will be required by Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
According to The Hill, the form asks the passenger if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, chills, muscle pain or sore throat.
It also asks for acknowledgment that the passenger has not been in close contact with someone with coronavirus or symptoms of coronavirus in 14 days.
The health acknowledgment will also ask fliers to confirm they will bring a face covering and wear it at the airport, on the jet bridge and onboard the aircraft.
