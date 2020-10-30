Police Nab Thieves Who Stole $6 Million in Designer Merchandise From JFK Airport
Police in New York have busted a robbery ring responsible for stealing more than $6 million worth of designer merchandise from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
According to NBCNewYork.com, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz revealed that two former JFK Airport employees used their knowledge to forge documents and load pallets of goods into an awaiting truck.
Authorities in New York became aware of the stolen merchandise and eventually tracked down the abandoned trailers used in the heists, which were empty and had been cleaned with bleach to eliminate any evidence.
The group would take the designer merchandise from luxury brands like Gucci, Prada and Chanel and sell the stolen goods. Police tracked the men to a shuttered beauty salon in Jamaica, Queens, which they had been using as a stash house.
Officers recovered more than 3,000 Gucci bags and clothing items, plus an additional 1,000 Chanel purses, jewelry pieces and sunglasses. In total, the stolen merchandise was valued at more than $2.5 million.
The Grand Jury has indicted six defendants on 22 total charges.
“Of course, our airports must be safe and secure for travelers, but they also must be trusted by international companies transporting cargo to our region,” Katz said.
