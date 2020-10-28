NYC Mayor Advises New York Residents to Skip Holiday Travel
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 28, 2020
The Mayor of New York City has asked residents to avoid traveling during the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter holiday seasons due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to FOX5NY.com, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall that New Yorkers should not travel out of state for the holidays.
“I have to urge all New Yorkers: do not travel out of state for the holidays,” de Blasio said. “Do not travel to a state with a high infection rate. Do not travel to a country with a high infection rate.”
De Blasio called for the federal government to get involved and require incoming air travelers are COVID-19 tested and have a negative result within 72 hours of entering the state. He also said testing at JFK and La Guardia airports needs to be expanded.
“For those who do travel, recognize how important it is to get tested and recognize there is a very strict quarantine in New York State and if you go elsewhere you will have to observe a two-week quarantine coming back,” de Blasio continued. “There are a few states that is not true for but only a few states; the vast majority of American states now are on the New York state quarantine list.”
The New York travel advisory list currently includes 40 states and jurisdictions and requires anyone arriving in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) to quarantine for 14 days.
Earlier this week, NYC & Company launched a new neighborhood-oriented trip to Times Square and the surrounding neighborhoods as part of a larger effort to help lure tourists and locals back to New York City.
