Qatar Airways Creates Student Loyalty Program
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2020
Qatar Airways announced November 16 that it has launched its Student Club, a subset of the airline’s loyalty program, to help support students worldwide as they travel.
This new program is part of the airline’s wider rejuvenation of its Privilege Club, the airline’s loyalty program, in the effort to give loyal customers better deals and exclusive benefits.
The Student Club is open to full and part-time students from 18 to 30 years of age. The club supports students by getting better savings, special fares, extra baggage allowances, flexible changes, complimentary Super Wi-Fi and more. Members will also earn Qmiles as they fly, which they can then redeem for flights, upgrades and more.
Once the student graduates, they’ll receive a tier upgrade as a graduation gift and will be automatically enrolled in the Qatar Airways Privilege Club.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our brand new Student Club is designed specifically with students’ needs in mind. Travel is an important part of their life, with many choosing to study abroad for the duration of their university career or for a semester. We also know that the long university vacations are a wonderful opportunity for students to visit family or friends or simply to explore the world. Having listened to the needs of our current student passengers, we are delighted to help them to aim for the skies with our Student Club.”
To join the Student Club or to learn more about the program, please visit QatarAirways.com/StudentClub.
