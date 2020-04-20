Report Shows Drastic Drop in Airline Ticket Sales
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 20, 2020
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, air ticket sales dropped by almost 90 percent in March.
According to data from Airlines Reporting Corporation, ARC-accredited travel agencies experienced an 86 percent decrease in air ticket sales in March, year-over-year, with travel restrictions and economic struggles as the main culprits.
Canada to Require Face Masks on All FlightsAirlines & Airports
IHG Partners With Food Banks, Charities to Help During...Hotel & Resort
Last 3 Cruise Ships Still Sailing Set to Finally DockCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hawaiian Airlines Flying to China for Two Million Face MasksAirlines & Airports
As a result, the consolidated dollar value of tickets sold by agencies last month decreased to $1.3 billion, an $8 billion drop when compared to March 2019. ARC also reported the total number of passenger trips settled for its agency customers decreased by 62 percent.
In addition, the report found U.S. domestic trips decreased by 59 percent to 7.4 million when compared to 2019, while international trips were down 67 percent, totaling 3.7 million.
The average price for a roundtrip ticket in the U.S. also dropped dramatically from $487 in 2019 to $377 in March.
When compared to February, the number of passenger trips in March fell by 55 percent, with domestic flights dropping by 53 percent and international journeys declining by 52 percent.
Last week, ARC said it would not be taking action against clients regarding debit memos involving flight cancellations or passenger compensation disputes caused by the viral pandemic.
Airlines received good news recently after they accepted a share in the $25 billion Payroll Support Program. While the money should help carriers navigate the impact of the coronavirus, longtime discount-airline investor Bill Franke said the airlines need more government aid and health checks for travelers to get through the crisis.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS