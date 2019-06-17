Last updated: 04:57 PM ET, Mon June 17 2019

Service Truck Strikes Southwest Plane in Pittsburgh

Airlines & Airports Mia Taylor June 17, 2019

Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest)
A service truck struck a Southwest Airlines plane at Pittsburgh International Airport this morning.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. and involved a Boeing 737-800 plane that was parked at a gate. The truck’s driver, a Southwest Airlines employee, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Associated Press reported.

The plane had been scheduled to depart for Denver carrying 174 passengers and six crew but was subsequently taken out of service.

Airport operations remain unaffected by the incident as well. Pittsburgh International Airport tweeted a statement about the accident that said:

“Shortly before 10:30 a.m. airport fire rescue responded to Gate A1 to a report of an airline vehicle making contact with a parked @SouthwestAir plane. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries reported. Airport operations are unaffected.”

Twitter pictures of the incident posted by Teresa Varley show a truck hitting the plane behind one of its wings.

“Sitting on our plane and this truck hit us just as we were getting ready to pull out. Shocking and scary. Praying the person is okay,” said Varley’s tweet.

There has been no official report on how much damage might have been caused by the truck.

