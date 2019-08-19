Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Mon August 19 2019

Southwest Airlines Cutting Almost 20 Nonstop Routes for 2020

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 19, 2019

In an effort to have the necessary seats for flights to its top destinations, Southwest Airlines has announced it will be dropping almost 20 nonstop routes in January.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Southwest revealed the decision Thursday as part of its flight schedule extension, with service from Boston, Dallas Love Field, Los Angeles and Orlando taking the biggest hits.

“We are always evaluating our service patterns and performance to ensure that we are offering the right number of seats for the community based on demand from travelers,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in a statement.

Starting on January 6, Southwest will stop offering nonstop flights between the following cities, but the airline will continue flying one-stop service between the destinations:

Austin and San Francisco

Boston and Atlanta

Boston and Kansas City

Boston and Milwaukee

Columbus and Oakland

Dallas Love Field and Jacksonville

Dallas Love Field and Oklahoma City

Dallas Love Field and San Francisco

Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville

Los Angeles and Cancun

Los Angeles and Omaha

Los Angeles and Pittsburgh

Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta

New York LaGuardia and Orlando

Orlando and Oakland

Orlando and Sacramento

Orlando and San Jose

