Southwest Airlines Cutting Almost 20 Nonstop Routes for 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 19, 2019
In an effort to have the necessary seats for flights to its top destinations, Southwest Airlines has announced it will be dropping almost 20 nonstop routes in January.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Southwest revealed the decision Thursday as part of its flight schedule extension, with service from Boston, Dallas Love Field, Los Angeles and Orlando taking the biggest hits.
“We are always evaluating our service patterns and performance to ensure that we are offering the right number of seats for the community based on demand from travelers,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in a statement.
Starting on January 6, Southwest will stop offering nonstop flights between the following cities, but the airline will continue flying one-stop service between the destinations:
Austin and San Francisco
Boston and Atlanta
Boston and Kansas City
Boston and Milwaukee
Columbus and Oakland
Dallas Love Field and Jacksonville
Dallas Love Field and Oklahoma City
Dallas Love Field and San Francisco
Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville
Los Angeles and Cancun
Los Angeles and Omaha
Los Angeles and Pittsburgh
Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta
New York LaGuardia and Orlando
Orlando and Oakland
Orlando and Sacramento
Orlando and San Jose
