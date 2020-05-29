Southwest Airlines Extends 2020 Flight Schedule
May 29, 2020
Southwest Airlines is positioning itself to be the preferred airline among business travelers in the fourth quarter of this year.
The airline recently released its flight schedule through the end of the year and has added new routes into its program in an effort to make air travel easier for those having to travel for their profession.
"We're rounding out our plan for this unprecedented year with our business travelers in mind with a fourth-quarter schedule that brings them new routes across the country. We're also offering more flights for all of our customers in places such as Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville and Phoenix," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer in a recent press release.
"We anticipate business travelers will hit the road with a heightened focus on costs, so we're pairing unmatched schedules with our value and hospitality to welcome them back, whenever they're ready to travel."
New routes will include nonstop service from Austin to Long Beach; Long Beach to Phoenix; Nashville to Orange County/Santa Ana; Ontario, California to Houston (Hobby); Atlanta to Louisville and more.
The airline isn't forgetting about its leisure travelers though.
It plans to reinstate service to popular vacation destinations like Cancun, Los Cabos, Havana, Montego Bay and Nassau beginning on July 1, 2020—although this is subject to change with the fluidity of this pandemic. And with all of their flights comes the 'Southwest Promise,' saying safety is their number one concern.
