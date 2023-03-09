Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through November 4, 2023
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 09, 2023
Southwest Airlines has announced it has extended its bookable flight schedule through November 4, 2023, with travelers now having the option to purchase future flights at Southwest.com.
The low-cost carrier also announced that it's adding more international service from Kansas City, Missouri and flying to new Northwest destinations from Long Beach, California this coming fall.
Beginning October 7, 2023, Southwest will offer seasonal service on Saturdays between Kansas City—which just opened a new one-million-square-foot terminal—and Montego Bay, Jamaica and Kansas City and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, both routes are subject to government approval.
What's more, Southwest's seasonal service between Kansas City and Cancun will transition to daily service beginning October 5, 2023.
Meanwhile, Southwest will offer nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays between Long Beach and Boise, Idaho and Long Beach and Portland, Oregon starting October 7, 2023. Daily service between Long Beach and Colorado Springs, Colorado and Long Beach and El Paso, Texas will launch July 11, 2023.
On July 15, 2023, Saturday service between Long Beach and Orlando, Florida will start up, followed by daily service between Long Beach and Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 5, 2023.
Southwest launched daily nonstop service between Long Beach and Kansas City on Thursday.
As previously announced, Southwest is bringing more flights to Denver this year with seven additional flights debuting in October. This weekend, the airline will begin nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica.
