Southwest Airlines Plane Hits, Kills Person at Austin Airport
Patrick Clarke May 08, 2020
A Southwest Airlines plane struck and killed someone shortly after landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 8:12 p.m. local time on Thursday night.
Citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), CBS News reported that the Boeing 737's pilot maneuvered in an effort to avoid the person, who was not immediately identified.
None of the 53 passengers and five crew members were injured. However, the person, who had no ID and wasn't dressed as an airport worker, was discovered on the runway by the driver of an airport operations vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
The runway was temporarily closed as a result but later reopened.
"Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely after being cleared to land on runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) this evening," the airline confirmed in a statement. "The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who appeared on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to the gate where all Customers and the Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight's flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as they investigate this event. Our Southwest Hearts extend to the individual involved, and we sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response."
A photo captured at the scene shows dents and other damage to the plane's left engine cowling.
Southwest plane's engine visibly damaged after person struck, killed on ABIA runway https://t.co/tqlprembgA pic.twitter.com/RlQQtKtR55— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) May 8, 2020
The Austin Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.
AUS is aware of an individual that was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft earlier this evening. The incident is currently under investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.— Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020
The crime scene has been cleared and maintenance is preparing the runway to reopen. Operations will resume as normal and AUS will continue to work closely with APD on the ongoing investigation. No additional available information is available at this time.— Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020
