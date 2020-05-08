Last updated: 11:58 AM ET, Fri May 08 2020

Southwest Airlines Plane Hits, Kills Person at Austin Airport

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 08, 2020

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Southwest Airlines plane struck and killed someone shortly after landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 8:12 p.m. local time on Thursday night.

Citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), CBS News reported that the Boeing 737's pilot maneuvered in an effort to avoid the person, who was not immediately identified.

None of the 53 passengers and five crew members were injured. However, the person, who had no ID and wasn't dressed as an airport worker, was discovered on the runway by the driver of an airport operations vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The runway was temporarily closed as a result but later reopened.

"Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely after being cleared to land on runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) this evening," the airline confirmed in a statement. "The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who appeared on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to the gate where all Customers and the Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight's flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as they investigate this event. Our Southwest Hearts extend to the individual involved, and we sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response."

A photo captured at the scene shows dents and other damage to the plane's left engine cowling.

The Austin Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.

Patrick Clarke
