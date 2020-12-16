Last updated: 03:49 PM ET, Wed December 16 2020

Southwest Airlines To Add Service To Fresno, Santa Barbara in 2021

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 16, 2020

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has announced plans to launch service to California's Santa Barbara Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport in the second quarter of 2021.

With the additions, Southwest will be operating in as many as 13 airports across California by summer 2021, including Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, Palm Springs, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

"Our arrival in the Heart of California, both on the Central Coast and in the Central Valley, will round out nearly four decades of investment in our California customers and communities," Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson said in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement.

"While other airlines seem to fall in and out of love with the state, we're focused on increasing the reach of our low fares and flexible policies in places where we expect them to make a difference."

"Southwest will expand the Central Valley's air transportation gateway to Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and we look forward to our new partnership with Southwest and their arrival in the spring," added Kevin Meikle, Director of Aviation for Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said the city's "partnership with Southwest will energize the economic rebound to come in 2021."

Santa Barbara, California
PHOTO: Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Emily Krause)

Wednesday's news comes on the heels of Southwest's added service to Miami and Palm Springs as well as plans to expand in Chicago and Houston. Currently, the low-cost carrier is offering one-way fares as low as $49 on 2021 flights through December 31, 2020.

