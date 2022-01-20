Southwest Airlines to Consider Assigned Seats for Passengers
January 20, 2022
Incoming Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said during a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday the carrier would consider assigned seating for passengers.
According to Travel Weekly, Jordan said that while the concept of assigned seating is not on the airline’s immediate docket and there are no plans in place, he acknowledged that it could be possible in the future to help “aircraft turn times and operations.”
The CEO also thinks the possible seating change could help business travelers as the industry continues to bounce back from the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Could we one day need to take back up the assigned-seating question? I think we may have to do that,” Jordan said during the meeting. “Just know this; we are committed to continuing to look at our product, making sure it's relevant.”
Southwest currently uses an open seating program that differentiates itself from other carriers in the United States. While he could see changes to the way passengers choose their seat, he said the policy of free checked bags won’t change.
One change Jordan is pushing for is more reliable Wi-Fi for business travel customers.
Southwest revealed that now through January 24, customers can book their flights to the idyllic Hawaiian Islands for travel through August 31 using an interest-free “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) financing option from Uplift.
