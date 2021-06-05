Southwest Helps Newlyweds Fly To the 50th State on Their Bucket List
Southwest Airlines has just helped a pair of newlyweds realize their dream of visiting all 50 states, which was within their grasp when their plans were derailed by the pandemic last year.
Not long after they met, local Cleveland couple Mack and Mary turned their intense love of travel into the ultimate adventure—a shared goal of visiting all 50 United States. Last year, they had gotten engaged and would have succeeded in seeing every single state if they’d been able to take their intended honeymoon trip to Hawaii. But, plans for both their wedding and honeymoon, along with their finances, were ruined when COVID-19 struck.
The pair told KYC Cleveland that they did end up tying the knot in 2020, at a park in the town where Mary grew up, but had to cancel their reception. They now live in Lakewood, Ohio, and—like so many Americans amid the pandemic—have been concentrating on projects around the house instead of jet-setting to new places.
In a feel-good turn of events, Southwest caught wind of their story and stepped up to help the couple make up for the unmade memories and travel moments that they missed out on in 2020.
Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase gifted them 100,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points (which never expire), A-List status and Southwest’s coveted Companion Pass benefit, valid through the end of 2022. That’s more than enough points to get the newlyweds to Hawaii and back! Chase and Southwest even equipped Mack and Mary with a GoPro so that they can document all of their upcoming adventures.
