Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Thu October 17 2019

Southwest Making Changes to Rapid Rewards Program

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 17, 2019

The New Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card is Intriguing
PHOTO: Southwest Rapid Rewards card. (Photo via © JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Southwest Airlines has announced some good and bad changes to its Rapid Rewards program.

Members will be happy to learn that their hard-earned points will no longer expire. Previously, Southwest Rapid Rewards points expired after 24 months of inactivity.

However, the low-cost carrier is increasing requirements for its Companion Pass, which allows members to bring a guest with them on paid and award flights for only the cost of taxes and fees.

Beginning January 1, 2020, earning a Companion Pass will require collecting 125,000 qualifying points or flying 100 segments. Currently, earning a Companion Pass only requires earning 110,000 qualifying points or flying 100 segments.

Southwest's shift to keep points alive longer follows United Airlines' recent decision to eliminate points expiration. Delta Air Lines and JetBlue also have no expiration policies, leaving American Airlines and Alaska Airlines in the minority of carriers with such rules.

Southwest customers have until 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday, October 17 to book discounted flights starting from $39 one-way during the airline's latest flash sale.

Patrick Clarke
