Southwest Removes 737 MAX From Flight Schedule Through April 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 17, 2019
Following the announcement that Boeing would suspend production of the 737 MAX fleet, Southwest Airlines revealed it would be removing the planes from its flight schedule through April 13, 2020.
The decision to remove the MAX flights was implemented to reduce last-minute cancellations and unexpected disruptions. Any traveler who already purchased tickets for impacted journeys will be notified of their re-accommodated flights.
In total, the airline removed around 300-weekday flights from its schedule.
Southwest officials revealed they are monitoring “information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the impending 737 MAX software enhancements and training requirements.”
The carrier previously removed the MAX from its flight schedules through February and March, based on continued uncertainty around the timing of the 737 fleet’s return to service.
In addition, Southwest announced plans last week to share approximately $125 million in MAX compensation from Boeing with its employees. The airline is the largest operator of the troubled aircraft with a total of 34 in its fleet.
Southwest officials announced they had recently reached a confidential agreement with Boeing to receive compensation for a portion of projected financial damages stemming from the grounding of the MAX since March.
Comments
