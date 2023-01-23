Last updated: 10:25 PM ET, Mon January 23 2023

Southwest To Reward Employees

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 23, 2023

Southwest signage at an airport
Southwest signage at an airport (Photo via Eric Bowman)

Southwest Airlines has always had a reputation for doing right by its employees.

Now they have a chance to show again, albeit at the expense of its customers.

Southwest will give a bonus to every employee who worked during Christmas break to help alleviate the problems the airline had in accommodating its customers. It was Southwest that had to delay or cancel nearly 5,000 flights over a three-day span when the weather affected virtually every carrier.

Pilots will reap the most benefits, sharing up to $45 million for working double shifts and picking up other routes.

While Southwest and other airlines said they reimburse customers for extra travel costs, including lodging and rental cars, this is the first report of an airline offering a bonus to employees.

Most of the bonuses will go to employees in the Dallas area, which Southwest calls home.

