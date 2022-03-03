Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights Between Mexico, US
Spirit Airlines announced two new daily nonstop flights between Texas and Mexico, starting in June 2022.
The low-cost carrier will offer service to Monterrey International Airport from both George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The service between Monterrey and Austin will become the only nonstop flight between the two cities, while the route from Houston complements a network that provides travelers nonstop service to seven international destinations, along with 17 domestic airports.
Spirit entered the Mexican market in 2003 with the launch of flights to Cancun International Airport and added new stations at Los Cabos International Airport in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport in 2021.
“We're excited about growing our international service from Texas with new daily nonservice from Austin and Houston to Monterrey,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said. “Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and relatives, Spirit Airlines continues to provide our Guests with More Go.”
“The addition of these new routes, thanks to our partnership with Spirit Airlines, will benefit our passengers with more convenient options to fly to some of our most popular destinations. We welcome Spirit to the OMA Group,” OMA Director General Ricardo Duenas said.
Earlier this week, Spirit announced the addition of new daily flights between Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and Orlando International Airport.
Last month, Frontier Airlines announced it would purchase Spirit as part of a $2.9 billion deal to create America’s fifth-largest carrier. The cash-and-stock deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities, with the merger designed to help the low-cost airlines compete with the “Big Four” carriers in the United States.
