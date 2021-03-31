Spirit Airlines Announces New International, Domestic Flights
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 31, 2021
Spirit Airlines announced it was expanding service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to both international and domestic destinations in 2021.
After two decades of hosting domestic service from LAX, the airline revealed it would begin offering daily flights to Los Cabos International Airport on May 5 and Puerto Vallarta’s Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport on July 1.
The carrier also revealed in addition to the daily service from LAX to Puerto Vallarta, it would expand three-times-weekly flights from the popular Mexican destination to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Spirit also announced the expansion of domestic service from the Los Angeles airport, with nonstop flights from LAX to Columbus, Milwaukee, LaGuardia, Louisville and St. Louis.
“Our new nonstop routes to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta mark our first ever international service out of LAX and are great complements to our beyond continental 48 route map which now serves 30 destinations in Latin American and the Caribbean,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said.
“In addition, our convenient new nonstop domestic flights, along with our low competitive fares, create even more great getaway options for our guests in the LA Basin,” Kirby continued.
Earlier this year, Spirit launched a new loyalty program to provide customers with more opportunities to earn reward travel between flights.
