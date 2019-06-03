Spirit Airlines to Launch Daily Service to Nashville
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 03, 2019
Spirit Airlines announced Monday it would launch nonstop daily service to Nashville, Tennessee this fall.
The new routes from Nashville International Airport to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Orlando begin October 10. Spirit will also add nonstop service to Tampa on November 5.
“Spirit Airlines is excited to announce service to Music City. Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and has a lot to offer,” Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. “From the best live entertainment and family-friendly attractions to a robust food and craft beer scene, there is something for everyone. We’re equally excited to bring our new Nashville-area Guests to great destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.”
The six routes will operate year-round and create dozens of connections to some of the airline’s most popular destinations, throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. In addition, Spirit will be adding launching service in Burbank, Sacramento and Charlotte on June 20.
“Today’s announcement is exactly why Nashville International Airport is focused on expanding and renovating our facilities, so we can continue to attract new air carriers and provide additional routes for travelers to and from Middle Tennessee,” Nashville International Airport CEO Doug Kreulen said. “We appreciate Spirit Airlines’ investment and confidence in our community, and we look forward to a successful collaboration as we grow our airport and generate economic activity for our region.”
For more information on Nashville
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS