Eric Bowman | September 23, 2019 10:09 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Flying Spirit Airlines
There are certainly highs and lows for passengers flying Spirit Airlines.
The same could be said for just about every airline out there, however, it’s Spirit who I consistently hear get ridiculed.
This past weekend I flew on Spirit from Atlanta to Detroit with zero issues just like I did in February of this year. Sure, the seat cushion wasn’t as great as I would like, but such is life.
Budget airlines aren’t going to have all the bells and whistles like the top dollar planes. You have to know this going into flying with Spirit.
The seats may be smaller, but that is something Spirit is working on, as they plan to introduce new seats with more comfort and legroom in November. Whether or not they’ll actually be comfortable is something we’ll have to find out for ourselves.
For a short weekend getaway where you only need a small bag to travel with, saving money on a budget airline can be a wise move. Overweight or oversized bags are going to cost you and upgrading for that “first-class” seat can be pricey too when the end result is really just some more legroom and a wider seat.
Stick to the one bag and become a more efficient packer. Plus, get past the seat selection fees by setting an alarm to remind yourself to check in the day before your flight.
The cheap flight with Spirit is worth it in my opinion, and it helps to know that they’re consistently among the best for on-time arrivals. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it, right?
Of course, the lows for Spirit can hit hard, and this is where some of the negative feedback on them is warranted.
I have had my flight canceled last minute by Spirit and I know several travelers who have been through this unfortunate experience as well.
In these instances, all travelers can hope for is to be treated with great customer service. When Spirit or other budget airlines fail to deliver here, it can easily lead to things like being named the Worst Airline in America by some.
Have you experienced any highs or lows with Spirit Airlines? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
