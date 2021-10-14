Spirit Is Launching New Nonstop Service To Puerto Rico’s Southern Coast
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 14, 2021
Spirit Airlines today announced plans to expand its service to Puerto Rico with new routes to Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in the southern coastal city of Ponce. Spirit also has existing routes to the capital city of San Juan (SJU) on the northern coast and Aguadilla (BQN) at the northwestern tip of the island.
Spirit is set to start operating daily flights between Orlando (MCO) and PSE on February 16, 2022. With roughly 70 flights running each day, MCO is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations. From here, the budget carrier will be offering one-stop flight options linking Ponce with over a dozen U.S. cities.
"Adding Ponce as our third market in Puerto Rico is a fantastic way to celebrate 20 years of Spirit serving the island," said John Kirby, Spirit's Vice President of Network Planning. "Our new nonstop flights to Orlando provide connectivity to many high-value travel options for flying in or out of Ponce, along with serving the vibrant and growing Puerto Rican community in Central Florida."
|Atlanta (ATL)
|Baltimore (BWI)
|Cleveland (CLE)
|Columbus (CMH)
|Detroit (DTW)
|Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
|Hartford-Bradley (BDL)
|Houston (IAH)
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|Nashville (BNA)
|New Orleans (MSY)
|Pensacola (PNS)
|Philadelphia (PHL)
|Pittsburgh (PIT)
Spirit made its entrance into Puerto Rico in 2001 with the launch of service to San Juan, followed by an expansion to Aguadilla in 2007. With the addition of flights to Ponce as a third option, customers will be able to choose from eight nonstop routes running between Florida and Puerto Rico airports.
"Our Island continues promoting its great potential with the announcement of this new non-stop flight between Orlando and Ponce, a route that will increase flight availability for our people as well as those who visit us," said Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi.
"The economic development of Ponce and the southern region is a priority for my administration, and we will continue seeking alliances beneficial to our economy such as this one. I thank Spirit Airlines and John Kirby for putting their trust in Puerto Rico and being key players in the expansion of flight offerings to our Island."
"We thank Spirit for their support," said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC).
"The new route to the southern city of Ponce is part of the PRTC's commitment to continue expanding seat availability and flight frequency to all three international airports on the Island. For the past 20 years, Spirit has been an amazing partner in our mission to position Puerto Rico as a major air access hub in the Caribbean and we look forward to continue strengthening our business ties and making Puerto Rico more attractive and accessible to those looking for a great vacation."
