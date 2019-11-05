Sun Country Airlines to Add 12 New Routes in 2020
November 05, 2019
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal today revealed that Sun Country Airlines, a privately-held, low-cost airline based in Eagan, Minnesota, will soon be introducing new flight options for Twin Cities travelers who need to reach Washington, D.C. and the Baltimore area.
Beginning May 8, 2020, Sun Country will offer seasonal, non-stop service with two weekly roundtrip flights from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to its hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), increasing to four weekly trips in June.
As the weeks progress from May to June 2020, the carrier will also begin operating new routes from MSP to Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio; Portland International Jetport, Maine; and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana.
Sun Country will also be adding new routes operating from its other hubs next year, flying from Dallas, Texas, to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Liberia, Costa Rica; as well as from its base in Madison, Wisconsin, to Nashville, Boston, Newark, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
This latest announcement builds upon Sun Country’s early-2019 route additions, when the airline conducted its largest-ever expansion with the introduction of nineteen seasonal, non-stop flights out of seven airports. It also plans on growing its fleet from 29 aircraft to nearly 50 over the next five years, with the intended purchase of about twenty used Boeing 737-800s, CEO Jude Bricker told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
