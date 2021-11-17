TSA Expects Over 20 Million Passengers During Thanksgiving Holiday
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
Running between November 19 and November 28, the TSA said the Thanksgiving travel period would see busy airport security checkpoints nationwide, but it was prepared to handle the increase in passenger volume.
TSA officials revealed the busiest days during the holiday travel period are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward. While the number of travelers this year is not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, it is expected to be notably higher in the weeks leading to the November holiday.
“We anticipate that travel may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday, and we are staffed and prepared for the holiday travelers,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it’s equally important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for the most efficient checkpoint experience.”
“With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness,” Pekoske said.
To help combat the longer wait times expected as passenger numbers swell, travelers are being asked to arrive early and allow time to park cars or return rental vehicles, check bags and get boarding passes before heading to the security checkpoint.
On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines announced it expects to transport up to 5.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday, saying it would increase staffing levels across all operations, including attendants, customer service reps and reservation agents, as well as restore a growing number of domestic and international flights.
Earlier this week, the TSA provided tips to make getting through a checkpoint as quickly as possible this holiday season. For travelers heading through security with food items, officers say if the food is solid, it can go through a checkpoint, but anything that can be spilled, spread, sprayed or poured—and is larger than 3.4 ounces—should be stored in a checked bag.
