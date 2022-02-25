TSA PreCheck Program Expands to First International Destination
February 25, 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its PreCheck program has been extended to an international location for the first time in the agency’s history.
With the addition of the expedited screening program at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas, low-risk travelers can now enjoy an efficient screening experience at the popular Caribbean destination.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Nassau, TSA Regional Director Karen Hanlon joined U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Usha E. Pitts and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, the Honorable I. Chester Cooper.
TSA PreCheck is now available at more than 200 airports in the United States and Nassau.
“This has been an excellent partnership throughout the trial period at Lynden Pindling International Airport, and it serves as a model for further extending TSA PreCheck,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.
“Permanently opening this PreCheck lane for travelers who join the risk-based program is a credit to the Government of The Bahamas and the commitment of the officers who are maintaining the highest standards of transportation security,” Pekoske continued.
Nassau is one of the 16 international pre-clearance locations that have U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel on hand to inspect travelers before boarding flights to America.
Travelers who are citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck for a cost of $85 for a five-year membership.
