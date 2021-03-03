TSA Preparing for Busy Spring Break Travel Period
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has stepped up its preparation for the typically busy Spring Break travel period.
Running between late February and April, TSA officers will be implementing technology that reduces physical touchpoints, adding employees to meet possible increasing passenger volumes and vaccinating officers and personnel engaging directly with the public.
While the typical Spring Break travel period is one of the busiest for TSA agents, the administration anticipates average daily passenger volume will remain well below pre-pandemic levels.
“There is no higher priority than our operational readiness as well as the health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public,” TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve installed new credential authentication technology and computed tomography equipment at hundreds of checkpoints that greatly reduces the need for physical contact between our officers and the traveling public.”
To help protect travelers who take to the skies this spring, the TSA is reminding passengers of coronavirus precautions that remain in place across the United States, including mandatory facial coverings, social distancing, acrylic barriers, routine disinfecting protocols and more.
Last month, nearly four million passengers went through TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports for the four-day Valentine’s Day-Presidents’ Day period between February 11 and February 14, despite yet another holiday warning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
